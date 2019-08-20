Alexandria Capital Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised by $707,070; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Boosted World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stake by $351,316

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 104.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 12,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 24,609 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $711,000, up from 12,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 374,499 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 21,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 7.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 14,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 70,823 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 16,970 are held by Proshare Advsr Lc. Product Llc has 55,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 2.20M are held by Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). 11,834 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Bank Of America De has 351,675 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 172,350 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). 47,287 were accumulated by Guggenheim Llc. 262,800 are held by Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Intll Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.02% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) or 895,602 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 13,200 shares to 18,200 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,282 shares, and cut its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

