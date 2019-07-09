Alexandria Capital Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) Boosted by $1.31 Million; Oppenheimer & Company Continues to Hold Position in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB)

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 468.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 59,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.10% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 18.95M shares traded or 265.18% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE SAYS BONUS POOL 2.275 BILLION EUROS IN 2017 VS 546 MILLION EUROS IN 2016; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank 1Q Net Pft EUR120M; 30/04/2018 – 32DI: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – Acorda at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ‘Big Short’ Steve Eisman blasts cryptocurrencies, bets against Deutsche Bank; 19/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 12/04/2018 – ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION LTD OC.Dl : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.60

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares to 80,216 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 6,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,279 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept invested in 3,020 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Beaumont Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,926 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 66,700 shares. South State Corporation holds 36,017 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth has 4,692 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Hodges Capital Management stated it has 27,427 shares. Blackrock holds 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 33.82M shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Kentucky-based Town & Country Bankshares & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Co holds 86,401 shares or 5.08% of its portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri holds 1.14% or 27,311 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 19,109 are owned by Webster Retail Bank N A. 6,978 are owned by Scott Selber.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 38,947 shares to 84,699 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,044 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

