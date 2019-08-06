Alexandria Capital Stake in Aes (AES) Decreased by $333,450 as Shares Declined; 3G Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 212,083 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 230,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 871,843 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp to Retire $700M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2024, 2025; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP AES.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $134.48. About 4.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,871 shares to 10,299 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq" published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq" on July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What The AES Corporation's (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" on July 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire" published on July 16, 2019.