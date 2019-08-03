Alexandria Capital Position In Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Was Has Raised; Ecofin LTD Increases Position in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 0.43% or 9,452 shares. Community Trust holds 0.03% or 1,065 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1,400 shares. 20,571 were accumulated by Logan Mngmt Inc. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mai Capital Management holds 93,285 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 84,573 shares. Stewart & Patten Commerce Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 3,174 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Intact Investment Mgmt Inc owns 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 19,400 shares. Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 21,840 shares. Brandywine Trust, Delaware-based fund reported 2,000 shares. 348,822 were accumulated by Oz Management L P. Opus Mngmt owns 35,000 shares. 6,288 are held by Rmb Capital Llc.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 89,247 shares to 198,158 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,328 shares, and cut its stake in Livent Corp.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares to 80,216 shares, valued at $22.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 6,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,279 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.