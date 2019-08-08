Alexandria Capital Position in Aes (AES) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 212,083 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 230,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 1.85M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $29.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.18. About 1.96 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares to 123,160 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,973 were reported by M&T Savings Bank. Profund Advisors Llc invested in 0.04% or 51,194 shares. Principal Fincl Gru stated it has 1.02M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Rare has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 230,119 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Natl Tru has invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Hartford Invest Mngmt Com owns 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 82,377 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.02% stake. Ls Investment Lc holds 24,409 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 9.67 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 8.20 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 931,849 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% or 2.60M shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,397 shares to 3,997 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.