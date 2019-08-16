Alexandria Capital Maintains Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN); Mosaic Company The (MOS) Valuation Declined While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Its Stake by $694,521

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $25.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1802.01. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Mosaic Company The (MOS) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 25,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 88,404 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 114,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Mosaic Company The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 1.93M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 185,100 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $154.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) by 3.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Lc reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 7,397 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cim Investment Mangement Inc accumulated 0.2% or 19,108 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 24,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 13.60 million shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 85,152 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0% or 9 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.47 million shares. Missouri-based Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 13,025 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 171,682 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 9,108 shares. Regions Fincl holds 2,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd Llc reported 1,135 shares. Patten Group Incorporated holds 0.1% or 133 shares. First National Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 117,982 are held by Agf. Granite Point Capital Mgmt Lp reported 2,500 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ashford Management Inc stated it has 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Australia-based Vgi Prtnrs Pty Limited has invested 17.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 556,710 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kwmg Llc holds 25 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd has 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 7,032 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Snow Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 600 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,810 shares to 1,386 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 18,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).