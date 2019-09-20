Alexandria Capital Lowered Its Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A (LBTYA) Position by $355,293 as Share Value Rose; Pitcairn Company Stake in General Dynamics (GD) Boosted by $331,954 as Market Valuation Rose

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 1,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 6,365 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $187.23. About 1.32 million shares traded or 22.88% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A (LBTYA) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 13,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270,000, down from 23,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 5.20 million shares traded or 124.37% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,654 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Leavell Mgmt Incorporated reported 13,242 shares. Warren Averett Asset Lc reported 1,494 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested in 8,572 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 3,654 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc accumulated 4,526 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company reported 3,521 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa holds 0.11% or 7,277 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Co owns 252 shares. Korea Investment reported 35,298 shares stake. U S reported 1.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Aristotle Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.93% or 1.90 million shares. Victory Capital reported 64,129 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Management has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 400 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 23,894 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 41,130 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $34.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 8,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,793 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2,745 shares to 44,539 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 7,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK).