Alexandria Capital Increases Stake in Merck & Co (MRK); Splunk (SPLK) Position Has Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 4,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 240,599 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.98M, up from 235,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $122.47. About 1.75 million shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 123,160 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 119,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 10.35 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,079 are held by Cim Invest Mangement. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability holds 8,069 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Company accumulated 34,794 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 1.77% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Capstone Advisors Inc accumulated 3,215 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 58,119 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Tiemann Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,909 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt holds 0.91% or 72,864 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gladius Capital Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 23,617 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation reported 39,733 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 657,015 shares. Enterprise holds 0.37% or 20,578 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares owns 336,248 shares. Conning accumulated 615,906 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,590 shares to 72,441 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,216 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.03% or 23,751 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 0.17% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 5,442 shares. Atria Investments Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Wells Fargo Mn has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1.31 million shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 50 shares. Peconic Prns Llc owns 6,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.15% or 7,069 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 6,212 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 3,014 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 173,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 97,712 shares. Nbw Ltd Liability stated it has 1.17% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 7,220 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory invested in 0.14% or 4,690 shares.