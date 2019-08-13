Alexandria Capital Increases Stake in Merck & Co (MRK); Dorsey Wright & Associates Position in Fortinet Com (FTNT) Has Raised by $708,737

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (FTNT) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 16,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Fortinet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.3. About 470,935 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 123,160 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 119,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $86.11. About 3.37M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Soliticor General urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 23/03/2018 – EISAI AND MERCK & CO. SAY LENVIMA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR HCC; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – MODERNA & MERCK & CO. EXPAND MRNA CANCER VACCINES PACT

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,477 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM) by 3,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,945 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,763 shares to 34,899 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,181 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

