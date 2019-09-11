Alexandria Capital Increases Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA); Olstein Capital Management LP Lowered Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 2.34M shares traded or 4.72% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX)

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $13.45 during the last trading session, reaching $382.94. About 8.31M shares traded or 87.61% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – REFLECTING STRENGTH OF CARGO MARKET, NOW PLAN TO INCREASE PRODUCTION RATE ON 767 PROGRAM FROM 2.5 TO 3 PER MONTH BEGINNING IN 2020; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 owns 32,938 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Crossvault Capital Ltd Co holds 5.42% or 27,550 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nokota Limited Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 20,000 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Tru reported 2,279 shares. Amica Mutual Com accumulated 19,796 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Fin Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alyeska Invest Group Inc LP holds 1% or 188,162 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J Co Inc has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,016 shares. 4,336 were reported by S R Schill & Assocs. Dakota Wealth accumulated 6,696 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,919 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 6,869 shares to 143,137 shares, valued at $11.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,899 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,250 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Brands Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PBH).

