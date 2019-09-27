Alexandria Capital Increased Inphi (IPHI) Stake; As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stock Price Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Has Lifted Its Position

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 7,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 45,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 37,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.76. About 473,504 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 143,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 1.60 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 27/03/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC – FRANCES ALDRICH SEVILLA-SACASA’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES SIZE OF CARRIZO BOARD TO EIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $139.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 185,500 shares to 14,021 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,130 shares, and cut its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,276 are held by Ftb Advisors Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 5,129 shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md reported 48,047 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 14,237 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Cim Mangement accumulated 13,202 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 380,611 shares. Principal Finance Incorporated has 1.66M shares. Raymond James Inc holds 0% or 24,377 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 782,291 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 528,405 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 30,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fin Lc has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO).

