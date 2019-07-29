Alexandria Capital Increased Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) as Share Value Declined; As Ring Energy (REI) Share Value Declined, Cannell Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $9.53 Million

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.355. About 210,058 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 70.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.71% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,160 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 119,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.5. About 2.75 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS IT’S NOT IN TALKS WITH MERCK ABOUT ACQUISITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 119,957 shares to 626,975 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inseego Corp by 382,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST).

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 44.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.09 per share. REI’s profit will be $8.82 million for 4.53 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,763 shares to 34,899 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,748 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

