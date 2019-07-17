Alexandria Capital Increased Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Norris Perne & French Llp Holding In Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Was Boosted

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,157 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 132,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 1.72M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DEVELOPING PLAN TO ACCELERATE SAVINGS IN PROCUREMENT, PLANS TO ‘RADICALLY SIMPLIFY SUPPLIER BASE’; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly(R) (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ALCON ON NICE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, NOVARTIS REMAINS ON COURSE FOR POTENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS ACTION IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 01/05/2018 – AVEXIS, NOVARTIS DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 18/04/2018 – PEAR THERAPEUTICS SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDING, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES, AND A PROFIT SPLIT ON NET SALES OF BOTH THERAPEUTICS; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS SECOND FDA APPROVAL FOR LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair(R) recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 21,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.15% or 23,988 shares. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management LP has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mcf Advisors Limited Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,125 shares. Saratoga Research And Mngmt holds 648,732 shares or 4.92% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Company invested in 1,967 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 51,000 shares. Family Capital Trust Company stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ftb Advsrs reported 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mackay Shields Limited reported 555,875 shares. 1.25M are held by Palestra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Venator Limited has 5.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc invested in 1.99% or 16,538 shares. J Goldman & Comm Lp holds 5.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 864,455 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). D E Shaw & Com Incorporated reported 0.37% stake.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,763 shares to 34,899 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,748 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 195 shares to 957 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,012 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

