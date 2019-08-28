Alexandria Capital Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Lowered by $769,356; As Gazit Globe LTD (GZT) Shares Were Volatile, Bank Hapoalim Bm Decreased Holding by $2.70 Million

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 49,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 55,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.89. About 203,423 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 27/04/2018 – Roche’s Perjeta Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Operating Expenses Fell 5%; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – SAME PROPERTY NOI FOR GROUP IN QUARTER INCREASED BY 3.7% COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER IN 2017; 14/03/2018 GAZIT-GLOBE: AMOUNT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $300M FROM $360M; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Adjusted Profit $69M; 28/03/2018 – Gazit-Globe Reports Strong Financial Results in 2017; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY MATERIAL TAX LIABILITY DUE TO GAINS THAT MAY RESULT FROM SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – ECONOMIC FFO FOR QUARTER TOTALED NIS 0.87 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – GAZIT-GLOBE APPOINTS EHUD ARNON CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Economic FFO $48M, or 25c/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Capital has invested 3.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bailard reported 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hodges Management holds 3,730 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Co has 0.47% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rothschild Asset Us Inc holds 0.63% or 455,199 shares. Argyle Capital Management has 1.87% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 21,360 shares. Argent Trust reported 11,071 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Burney Communications reported 119,008 shares. Brighton Jones Lc owns 6,673 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 20,724 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 1,725 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser owns 102,706 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 3,714 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares to 1,502 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M worth of stock or 205,000 shares.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 174,128 shares to 260,758 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

