Alexandria Capital Has Upped Holding in Merck & Co (MRK); Autodesk (ADSK) Position Raised by Meritage Group Lp

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 155,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $172.74. About 1.27 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,160 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 119,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 4.96 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 03/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NOW EXPECTS THAT AN ADDITIONAL INTERIM ANALYSIS WILL BE CONDUCTED PRIOR TO ASCO; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,590 shares to 72,441 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 18,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,083 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.08 million shares. Beese Fulmer Management reported 60,346 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 21,323 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 7.09 million shares. Amer Natl Registered Advisor has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Panagora Asset stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chem National Bank & Trust has 0.87% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Sensato Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 3.48% or 149,384 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 51,319 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners invested in 0.13% or 3,892 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0.03% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability holds 7,483 shares. Blb&B Lc holds 107,152 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Regis Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Arete Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.71% or 40,729 shares.

