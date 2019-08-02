Alexandria Capital Has Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $992,092 as Market Valuation Rose; Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (SHW) Stock Price Rose While Mai Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 39,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.59 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (SHW) by 95.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 13,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 14,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $512.95. About 521,981 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush And Com reported 1,034 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,525 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.58% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Llc has 1,379 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0.21% or 7.11M shares. Virtu Financial Llc accumulated 24,330 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 440,797 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund reported 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 0.03% or 71,882 shares. Atwood Palmer has 470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 43,673 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.3% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 18,849 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt has 5,665 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. 174,428 are held by Northeast Inv Management. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co has 1.50 million shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,650 shares to 123,160 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 11,659 shares to 184,784 shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 19.70 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.