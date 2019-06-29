Alexandria Capital Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $707,070 as Market Value Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Family Capital Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.14 Million

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $294.65. About 2.65 million shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 21,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08 million shares traded or 65.73% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley reported 68,021 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability holds 2.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 54,758 shares. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,176 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gp Ltd holds 5,409 shares. Northrock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 4,174 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 204,628 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 21,592 shares. Hirtle Callaghan Co Limited Co stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lederer & Counsel Ca holds 2.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 22,375 shares. First City Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.34% or 4,264 shares. Florida-based Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com has invested 0.9% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Washington Trust Comm holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 106,976 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price reported 2.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantum Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,583 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 6,869 shares to 143,137 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 18,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,083 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $490,228 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.33 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $101.33 million activity. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19 million. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. GESCHKE CHARLES M also sold $4.95 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock. Shares for $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 399,206 were accumulated by Axiom International Invsts Limited Liability Co De. 136,172 are owned by Ajo Ltd Partnership. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 767,595 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.88% or 31,638 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa accumulated 365,731 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 476,426 shares stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc has 289,947 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Caxton Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Co owns 84,033 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.78% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 53,272 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 6.19M shares. Forte Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv invested 3.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiger Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Department Mb Natl Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,299 shares.