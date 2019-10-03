Alexandria Capital Has Lowered United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Shorts at KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES (KHRNF) Lowered By 78.78%

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 93.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 32,634 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 2,265 shares with $234,000 value, down from 34,899 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $99.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $115.74. About 1.29M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) had a decrease of 78.78% in short interest. KHRNF’s SI was 19,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 78.78% from 93,300 shares previously. With 281,600 avg volume, 0 days are for KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)’s short sellers to cover KHRNF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.0274 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8874. About 36,910 shares traded. Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. develops cannabis products for medical proposes. The company has market cap of $106.13 million.

Alexandria Capital Llc increased Ishares Tr (SMIN) stake by 8,745 shares to 18,346 valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 15,570 shares and now owns 112,700 shares. Vanguard World Fd (MGK) was raised too.

