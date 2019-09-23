Alexandria Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $3.36 Million; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 20,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 42,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 1.14M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 32,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 2,265 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234,000, down from 34,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 1.80 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $701.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 4,603 shares to 118,014 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.54 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Co Oh reported 5,270 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 25,377 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 2,131 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 206,312 shares. Pure Fincl Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 14,498 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 3,260 were accumulated by Weybosset And Management Limited Liability Com. Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Independent has 1.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 5.29 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. American Mgmt reported 35 shares. Altfest L J And holds 2,089 shares. Williams Jones Ltd Liability accumulated 12,983 shares. Hendershot Investments reported 111,598 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Security Natl Trust Co has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,690 shares. 7,453 were accumulated by Caprock Group Incorporated. Creative Planning reported 0.03% stake. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 0.14% or 4,758 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price owns 1.89% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 79,471 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 2,048 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 4,721 are owned by Alexandria Capital Lc. Capstone Inv Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 11,896 shares. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,282 shares. Fagan Associate accumulated 8,157 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Co Ca holds 0.27% or 32,407 shares in its portfolio. Independent Investors accumulated 49,000 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management holds 1.25% or 386,918 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.47M for 14.94 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47,314 shares to 264,903 shares, valued at $35.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

