Alexandria Capital Has Lowered By $355,293 Its Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A (LBTYA) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has $28 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25’s average target is 29.53% above currents $19.3 stock price. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had 3 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) rating on Friday, September 20. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $2200 target. See Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $28 Initiates Coverage On

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A (LBTYA) stake by 56.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 13,159 shares as Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A (LBTYA)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 9,989 shares with $270,000 value, down from 23,148 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A now has $17.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 1.04 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Liberty Global has $3400 highest and $23.5 lowest target. $28.13’s average target is 12.57% above currents $24.99 stock price. Liberty Global had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of LBTYA in report on Wednesday, September 25 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10.

Alexandria Capital Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) stake by 32,136 shares to 68,195 valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 2,763 shares and now owns 50,921 shares. Ishares Tr (SMIN) was raised too.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $111.94 million for 39.05 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Global: My Top 5 Pick – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global’s Swiss sale gets antitrust OK – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liberty Global reports preliminary tender results – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Liberty Global Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Double Downgrades Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Sell – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Loving Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RUTH) 2.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:RUTH) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 97,332 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 23.90 million shares or 1.93% less from 24.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Bbt Cap Management holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 12,386 shares. American Century reported 275,157 shares. 22,442 are held by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Vanguard Group holds 0% or 2.22 million shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 93,462 shares. Pnc Financial Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 58,702 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 4,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Voya Management Ltd has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Envestnet Asset Management reported 50,462 shares.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $581.48 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name.