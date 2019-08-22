Alexandria Capital Has Lifted By $707,070 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Bp Wealth Management Has Lifted Ross Stores (ROST) Holding

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Ross Stores (ROST) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc acquired 9,912 shares as Ross Stores (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 161,917 shares with $15.07 million value, up from 152,005 last quarter. Ross Stores now has $39.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.08. About 1.76M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%

Alexandria Capital Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 29.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc acquired 6,370 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 28,041 shares with $3.11 million value, up from 21,671 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.56B valuation. It closed at $135.76 lastly. It is down 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased Sba Communications Corp New stake by 3,727 shares to 47,820 valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 19,156 shares and now owns 229,203 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 43,596 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Shapiro Mgmt Llc holds 932,727 shares. Washington Bankshares holds 1.3% or 73,418 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 41,928 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Cim Limited accumulated 3.55% or 86,979 shares. Horan Advsr Ltd invested in 0.29% or 4,197 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,220 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.67% or 999,159 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman & Brock owns 9,211 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 3,841 shares in its portfolio. Jones Cos Lllp invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 424,283 are owned by Personal Cap Advsr. 29,087 are owned by Mengis Cap Management.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.93% above currents $135.76 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight”. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,867 shares or 1.21% of the stock. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of reported 0.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 3,376 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 307,393 shares. 5,510 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Wetherby Asset owns 11,353 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 3,403 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Com owns 212,744 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity reported 88,010 shares. 19,193 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Fiera holds 0.1% or 271,401 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.01% or 22,981 shares. Cumberland Ltd has 30,539 shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) stake by 6,146 shares to 10,708 valued at $963,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Electric (NYSE:GE) stake by 69,763 shares and now owns 408,441 shares. Linde was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ross Stores has $105 highest and $90 lowest target. $99.45’s average target is -7.13% below currents $107.08 stock price. Ross Stores had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by M Partners. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. Jefferies maintained the shares of ROST in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $94 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Telsey Advisory downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.