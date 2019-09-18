Alexandria Capital Has Increased Inphi (IPHI) Holding by $365,400 as Market Value Rose; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Raised Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position by $428,400

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 7,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 45,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, up from 37,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 231,861 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $137.27. About 624,038 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Capital Limited Liability Company reported 1,343 shares stake. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.07% or 436 shares. Dana Invest owns 61,930 shares. Two Sigma Securities stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 846 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,340 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Coe Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 7,557 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corporation stated it has 16,769 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Asset Mgmt One reported 0.08% stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management invested in 0.05% or 1,842 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt LP invested in 1.75% or 194,800 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 266,188 shares. Papp L Roy Associates, a Arizona-based fund reported 70,229 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Inc Ltd owns 255,986 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 18,981 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl reported 3.13M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 766,974 shares. Elk Creek Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 85,448 shares. Wasatch Advisors Incorporated owns 395,905 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 50,588 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Sei accumulated 23,489 shares. Cap Investors invested in 0.05% or 3.41M shares. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 13,700 shares. Sandler Capital reported 73,342 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). 200 were reported by Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc).

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,030 shares to 4,781 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,558 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (NYSE:APC).