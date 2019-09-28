Alexandria Capital Has Decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake By $592,826; Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) Shorts Down By 7.31%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) had a decrease of 7.31% in short interest. AJRD’s SI was 11.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.31% from 12.45M shares previously. With 784,700 avg volume, 15 days are for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)’s short sellers to cover AJRD’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 514,254 shares traded. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has risen 54.11% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AJRD News: 15/03/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Ships Starliner Re-entry Thrusters; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Has InSight Every Step of the Way; 09/05/2018 – Aerojet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 13% to 15 Days; 01/05/2018 – AEROJET 1Q REV. $490.4M, EST. $417.5M; 16/04/2018 – RL10 Selected for OmegA™ Rocket; 01/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne 1Q EPS 18c; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 18/04/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Nov-2016. $AJRD (published 31-Jan); 23/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Successfully Demonstrates Low-Cost, High Thrust Space Engine

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 14.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 22,801 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 129,991 shares with $3.45M value, down from 152,792 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 2.81 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global

Alexandria Capital Llc increased Vanguard World Fd (MGK) stake by 4,603 shares to 118,014 valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (SST) stake by 60,087 shares and now owns 69,499 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) was raised too.

