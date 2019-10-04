Alexandria Capital Has Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position by $2.11 Million; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $693,000 as Share Price Declined

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 7,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 28,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51M, down from 36,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 1.70 million shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 25.37 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 60,087 shares to 69,499 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,008 shares to 114,807 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, 41.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.4% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.