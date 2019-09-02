Alexandria Capital Has Cut By $333,450 Its Aes (AES) Holding; MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS (MRNS)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 8.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 18,525 shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 212,083 shares with $3.83 million value, down from 230,608 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $9.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 5.11 million shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (MRNS) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 42 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 29 cut down and sold equity positions in MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. The hedge funds in our database reported: 25.70 million shares, down from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 15 Increased: 29 New Position: 13.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 3.05 million shares. Endurant Capital Management Lp owns 437,299 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 683 Capital Management Llc has 0.53% invested in the company for 1.40 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.1% in the stock. Tekla Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 328,436 shares.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $58.89 million. The firm is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity. UBBEN JEFFREY W also bought $41.58M worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) shares.

