Alexandria Capital Decreased Its Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A (LBTYA) Holding by $355,293; Valuation Rose; Ciena (CIEN) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Cut Position

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.11% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 5.80 million shares traded or 123.41% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A (LBTYA) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 13,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $270,000, down from 23,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 1.24 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $105.09M for 37.89 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $701.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 11,463 shares to 126,402 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK).

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker I by 32,700 shares to 438,797 shares, valued at $44.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn).