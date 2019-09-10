Alexandria Capital Decreased Its Aes (AES) Position by $333,450; As Burlington Stores (BURL) Shares Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 212,083 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 230,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 1.10M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 1,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 8,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $198.87. About 306,121 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.50 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,444 shares to 8,792 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 30,774 shares to 218,503 shares, valued at $26.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 98,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

