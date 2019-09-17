Alexandria Capital Decreased Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $300,496; Manor Road Capital Partners Holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) Has Lifted by $36.40 Million

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 80,558 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, down from 85,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 13.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYK) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.22M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 3.11M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $701.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,424 shares to 11,216 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1.