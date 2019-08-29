Alexandria Capital Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position By $556,101; Fdx Advisors Boosted Metlife Com (MET) Stake By $495,852

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 2,037 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 36,181 shares with $9.90 million value, down from 38,218 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $112.97B valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $282.09. About 482,880 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Fdx Advisors Inc increased Metlife Inc Com (MET) stake by 44.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc acquired 11,806 shares as Metlife Inc Com (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 38,190 shares with $1.63M value, up from 26,384 last quarter. Metlife Inc Com now has $41.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 1.56 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q EPS $1.19; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 8.83% above currents $282.09 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. Needham downgraded the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Ltd invested in 0.03% or 4,117 shares. Sta Wealth Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,268 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 3,219 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Cohen Capital Inc accumulated 5.13% or 77,685 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 390 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs stated it has 267,758 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability reported 36,618 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 1,800 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 1.47 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 2,700 were reported by Harvest Mngmt Ltd. Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 76,115 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 191 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 17,601 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Gabelli Communications Investment Advisers Inc reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.49 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 163,700 shares. Pitcairn Com reported 7,908 shares. Axa reported 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Indexiq Ltd has 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 104,711 shares. Paragon owns 8,963 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 14,007 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Monetary Grp Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Hbk Investments LP invested in 127,746 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Loudon Inv Management Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 6,205 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 0.52% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Llc accumulated 0.16% or 16,780 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 9.15M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $47 lowest target. $50’s average target is 12.79% above currents $44.33 stock price. MetLife had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $47 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.