Alexandria Capital Boosted Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $879,912 as Stock Declined; As People’s United Financial (PBCT) Share Price Declined, Yorktown Management & Research Co Upped by $768,000 Its Position

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) by 436.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $990,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in People’s United Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 1.82M shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 17.5C FROM 17.25C, EST. 17.5C; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of People’s United Financial, Inc. Investors (PBCT)

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 27.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 2,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,216 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, up from 8,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $378.39. About 2.05 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Plc owns 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 535,788 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 0.01% stake. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 1.04% or 1,997 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Com has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 85,496 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.17% stake. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada holds 1.48% or 57,122 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jaffetilchin Ltd Liability stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 10,300 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability holds 26,616 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 888 shares in its portfolio.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 22,801 shares to 129,991 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,781 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc Com Ser A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

