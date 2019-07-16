Alexander’s Inc. (ALX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s Inc. 365 8.30 N/A 11.81 32.96 Weingarten Realty Investors 28 6.80 N/A 1.80 16.13

Table 1 highlights Alexander’s Inc. and Weingarten Realty Investors’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Weingarten Realty Investors has lower revenue and earnings than Alexander’s Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Alexander’s Inc. is presently more expensive than Weingarten Realty Investors, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3% Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.9% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.46 beta means Alexander’s Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Weingarten Realty Investors’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Alexander’s Inc. and Weingarten Realty Investors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Weingarten Realty Investors is $30.5, which is potential 10.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.5% of Alexander’s Inc. shares and 82.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares. Insiders held 58.72% of Alexander’s Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are Weingarten Realty Investors’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander’s Inc. 1.86% 1.24% 4.51% 22.17% 0.27% 27.69% Weingarten Realty Investors 1.12% -2.75% -2.29% 5.42% 11.54% 16.69%

For the past year Alexander’s Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Summary

Alexander’s Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Weingarten Realty Investors.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.