Alexander’s Inc. (ALX)’s Financial Results Comparing With EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

As REIT – Retail businesses, Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s Inc. 375 8.56 N/A 11.81 31.72 EPR Properties 77 9.40 N/A 3.74 19.89

Demonstrates Alexander’s Inc. and EPR Properties earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. EPR Properties appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alexander’s Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Alexander’s Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than EPR Properties.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3% EPR Properties 0.00% 9.6% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Alexander’s Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.45 beta. EPR Properties’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alexander’s Inc. and EPR Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EPR Properties 1 2 1 2.25

EPR Properties on the other hand boasts of a $66.25 average target price and a -15.86% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexander’s Inc. and EPR Properties are owned by institutional investors at 35.5% and 87.6% respectively. Insiders held 4.1% of Alexander’s Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of EPR Properties’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander’s Inc. -0.74% 1.58% -3.23% 12.03% 2.6% 22.89% EPR Properties -0.98% 0.61% -6.25% 2.9% 12.43% 16.24%

For the past year Alexander’s Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than EPR Properties.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Alexander’s Inc. beats EPR Properties.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation. It was formerly known as Entertainment Properties Trust. EPR Properties was founded on August 22, 1997 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.