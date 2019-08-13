Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s Inc. 373 7.99 N/A 11.81 31.72 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 17 6.12 N/A 0.58 28.87

Table 1 demonstrates Alexander’s Inc. and Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alexander’s Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alexander’s Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.5% of Alexander’s Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.1% of Alexander’s Inc. shares. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has 77.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander’s Inc. -0.74% 1.58% -3.23% 12.03% 2.6% 22.89% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. -0.72% -2.46% -4.17% 1.93% -6.14% 10.62%

For the past year Alexander’s Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Alexander’s Inc. beats Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.