Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Contrasting side by side

Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s Inc. 374 7.61 N/A 11.81 31.72 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 17 7.06 N/A 0.37 48.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alexander’s Inc. and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Alexander’s Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alexander’s Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.45 shows that Alexander’s Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Alexander’s Inc. and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 8.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alexander’s Inc. and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 35.5% and 93.6% respectively. Alexander’s Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander’s Inc. -0.74% 1.58% -3.23% 12.03% 2.6% 22.89% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 1.57% 6.89% 2.43% 2.2% -2.37% 14.23%

For the past year Alexander’s Inc. was more bullish than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Summary

Alexander’s Inc. beats Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.