Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Retail company, Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alexander’s Inc. has 35.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Alexander’s Inc. has 4.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Alexander’s Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.70% 4.30% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Alexander’s Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s Inc. N/A 375 31.72 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Alexander’s Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Alexander’s Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 1.54 1.46 2.35

As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 12.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alexander’s Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander’s Inc. -0.74% 1.58% -3.23% 12.03% 2.6% 22.89% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Alexander’s Inc. has stronger performance than Alexander’s Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Alexander’s Inc. has a beta of 0.45 and its 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Alexander’s Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.79 which is 20.79% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alexander’s Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alexander’s Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Alexander’s Inc.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.