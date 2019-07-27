Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) is a company in the REIT – Retail industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alexander’s Inc. has 34.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.17% institutional ownership for its peers. 58.72% of Alexander’s Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.25% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Alexander’s Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.70% 4.30% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Alexander’s Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s Inc. N/A 369 32.96 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

Alexander’s Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Alexander’s Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Alexander’s Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.81 1.60 2.48

The peers have a potential upside of 9.67%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alexander’s Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander’s Inc. 1.86% 1.24% 4.51% 22.17% 0.27% 27.69% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

For the past year Alexander’s Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Alexander’s Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.46. Competitively, Alexander’s Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.86 which is 14.04% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Alexander’s Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alexander’s Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.