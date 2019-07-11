Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Contrasting side by side

Both Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE:ALX) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Retail industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s Inc. 364 8.61 N/A 11.81 32.96 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 17 4.50 N/A 1.22 14.90

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alexander’s Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alexander’s Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alexander’s Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 4.3% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Alexander’s Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 0.72 beta and it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alexander’s Inc. and Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Brixmor Property Group Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential downside of -1.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.5% of Alexander’s Inc. shares and 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 58.72% of Alexander’s Inc. shares. Competitively, Brixmor Property Group Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexander’s Inc. 1.86% 1.24% 4.51% 22.17% 0.27% 27.69% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 1.85% 0.5% 1.79% 12.7% 25.62% 23.83%

For the past year Alexander’s Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Summary

Alexander’s Inc. beats Brixmor Property Group Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

AlexanderÂ’s, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The companyÂ’s properties include office and retail spaces, and shopping centers. It owns seven properties comprising operating properties and a property to be developed. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. AlexanderÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.