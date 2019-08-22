Alexander’s (ALX) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined; As Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Market Valuation Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Cut by $9.14 Million Its Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.93 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 365,326 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Alexander’s Inc (ALX) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 1,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.23% . The institutional investor held 2,251 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, down from 3,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Alexander’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $365.17. About 36,336 shares traded or 140.17% up from the average. Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has risen 2.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ALX News: 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s: Taxes Related to 2012 Sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center; 14/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Sen. Alexander’s market stabilization package that includes funding for ACA subsidies for 3 years; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj EPS $3.77; 14/03/2018 Axios: Exclusive: Alexander’s ACA market stabilization proposal; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Committee hears Rep. Alexander’s bill strengthening Legislature’s oversight of FOIA requests

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9,275 shares to 874,432 shares, valued at $72.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 67,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold ALX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 1.74 million shares or 4.39% more from 1.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 23,247 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). The Illinois-based First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Parametric Portfolio Assoc has 0% invested in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) for 5,539 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) for 3,846 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Bessemer Group Inc holds 3,408 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 39,162 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Moreover, Ems Cap Ltd Partnership has 2.65% invested in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) for 93,745 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) for 1,513 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

More notable recent Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) Share Price Increased 140% – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About Ferrari N.V.’s (NYSE:RACE) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On TopBuild Corp (BLD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corporation by 17,425 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $98.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 13,359 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 231,600 shares. Vulcan Value Ltd reported 920 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 37,463 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc owns 4,360 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 4.24 million shares. Trexquant Investment Lp stated it has 11,539 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 17,223 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com reported 168,263 shares stake. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 31,164 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Secor Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.34% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 28,880 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 32,958 shares.