Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Cut Its Stake by $391,100; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, down from 117,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $217.04. About 387,983 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 15,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 162,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 240,935 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (BND) by 4,595 shares to 129,378 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $287,091 activity.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 20.10 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.