Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Shareholder Ckw Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $434,700 as Market Value Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Upped Holding by $1.00 Million as Shares Rose

Ckw Financial Group decreased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 58,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 77,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.52. About 189,118 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,657 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 5,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $215.48. About 10.34 million shares traded or 168.23% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 116,101 shares. Interocean Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Whalerock Point Prns Llc reported 8,061 shares. Wms Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Orleans Capital Corp La invested in 1.77% or 9,660 shares. Filament Limited Liability Co owns 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,946 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership holds 0.93% or 9,668 shares. Fosun Intll invested 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fort LP accumulated 0.44% or 9,443 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). North Carolina-based Mcmillion Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Motco reported 0.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Co reported 25,352 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt holds 34,995 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 0.11% or 8,521 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

