Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Shareholder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.63 Million as Stock Price Declined; Schwab Charles Investment Management Holding in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Cut by $688,620 as Market Valuation Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 28,673 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 32,253 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.26M, down from 33,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $651. About 1,349 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 26/03/2018 – Andrew Sollinger Named Publisher of Foreign Policy; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Consolidated Financial Statements as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, and Three Years Ended Dec. 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: David Curtis Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Home Health; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN – UNDER KAPLAN’S MANAGEMENT, PPI CEO PATTY STEINHARDT WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OPERATIONS AND COMPANY WILL REMAIN IN BELMONT; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 10,422 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 11,025 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 131 shares. Brandes Investment Partners Lp reported 10,458 shares stake. Parkside Retail Bank & has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested in 147,184 shares. Moreover, Next Fincl Group has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Comerica Natl Bank owns 0.04% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 225,826 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 14,285 shares. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 73,969 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Company owns 13,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Com invested in 12,408 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 9,858 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Beyond Meat Is Fading From Tim Horton’s Menu Already – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “A&B names new president of Hawaii road paving contractor – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on April 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Alexander & Baldwin taps veteran REIT exec as new CFO – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lard Friese to succeed Alex Wynaendts as Aegonâ€™s CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Alexander & Baldwin buys new Kapolei warehouse building from Avalon for $26.5M – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: April 08, 2019.