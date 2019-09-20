Alexander Santini Acquires 4500 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) in an Insider Trading; Atria Investments Lowered Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake

Atria Investments Llc decreased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 42.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc sold 13,102 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 17,782 shares with $604,000 value, down from 30,884 last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $22.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 3.05M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video)

Analysts await Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 9.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 5.36 million shares traded or 153.64% up from the average. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 89.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 03/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma 1Q Loss $42.1M; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA CASH & OTHER $262.3M; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 46C; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: New Drug Application Submitted to U.S. FDA; 25/04/2018 – Lexicon Relocation Acquires UK-Based Sterling Mobility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $366.64 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

4,500 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc were acquired by Alexander Santini, the company’s EVP and CCO. The bought shares are valued at close to $15,115 which has been calculated on the basis of the average transactions stock price ($3.4 of a share). Alexander Santini now possess 18,661 shares of the Company.

Among 3 analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has $34 highest and $300 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 313.04% above currents $3.45 stock price. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Monday, March 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

More notable recent Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lexicon Pharma up as CEO buys shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LXRX Options Trading Takes Off During Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lexicon (LXRX) Settles With Sanofi for $260M, Shares Rally – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Rose 18% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 16.54% above currents $34.04 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, July 22. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SYF in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04M for 7.60 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc increased Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) stake by 34,964 shares to 118,684 valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 14,181 shares and now owns 91,410 shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was raised too.