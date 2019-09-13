Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Holder Ckw Financial Group Cut Its Stake by $434,700; Pier Capital Has Raised Its Moelis & Co (MC) Holding by $1.40 Million as Share Price Declined

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 41,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 245,034 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 203,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 124,611 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS MOELIS & COMPANY, SMBC NIKKO ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M

Ckw Financial Group decreased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 58,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 77,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 47,810 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Borr Drilling: Promising, Albeit Risky Bet On The High-Specification Jack-Up Market – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, and BP Are Cheap. Hereâ€™s Why. – Barron’s” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hearsay Systems Adds Insurance Cloud Veteran Alex Falls to Lead Global Product Management – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Manchester United: Relegated Investment Option Absent A Takeover – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 229,662 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 1.52M shares. Qs Investors Llc reported 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 225,826 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.40M shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 105,767 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.25% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Pitcairn Com holds 16,803 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd owns 93,326 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 40,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). First Manhattan invested in 0.01% or 59,620 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Limited Com Dba Holt Cap Prns LP reported 31,243 shares. Ckw Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 4.53M shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6,961 shares to 68,268 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 43,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,858 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2019: JPM,MS,HSBC,MC,EVR,APO,DPW,QIWI – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Merck, Amgen, Silver Lake, GIC, Ancestry.com, Vista – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Moelis: A Speculative Buy At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.