Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Boosted Stake; Natixis Has Cut Position in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) as Shares Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 16,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 66,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 50,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 70,864 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA

Natixis decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 51.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 85,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 80,716 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 166,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 230,555 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Hold Special Conference Call To Discuss New Accounting Standard; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 54,970 shares to 63,650 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 228,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $155.40 million for 27.47 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De holds 375,094 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Cibc Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 159,907 shares. Atria Invs Limited Co reported 0.03% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Adage Cap Prns Gp Ltd Co holds 610,100 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp has 0.53% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Aqr Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 109,576 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Amer Century Companies owns 0.04% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 462,157 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 2,962 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 7,838 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 110,136 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,147 are held by Sei Invs. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 181,894 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 230,083 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 72,724 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 14,285 shares stake. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0% or 124,720 shares. Adelante Capital Management Lc owns 561,392 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc invested in 0.02% or 42,838 shares. Seven Post Office Lp, California-based fund reported 670,905 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 766,021 shares. Shine Advisory Service has 0.04% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Lp accumulated 31,243 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 500 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 107,606 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 85,685 shares to 106,318 shares, valued at $30.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 21,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,848 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.