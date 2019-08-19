Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Stake Raised by Ckw Financial Group; Minerva Advisors Has Increased Its Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stake by $665,180

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 134,183 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 198 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 23/04/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS CONTRACT ON PPP CONTRACT WITH INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 494 MLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – SHANDONG MEICHEN ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300237.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT FOR INFRASTRUCTURE RELATED PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.0 BLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN ECO-ENGINEERING CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 522.6 MLN YUAN; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 24/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR PPP PROJECT WORTH ABOUT 628.4 MLN YUAN; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE; 08/03/2018 SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT IN XUZHOU CITY, JIANGSU PROVINCE, WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT TOTALLING 2.81 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment

More notable recent Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. Announces Planned Dates for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bidgely to Discuss Artificial Intelligenceâ€™s Role in Future of Energy Industry at EEI 2019 Convention – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ecology and Environment Inc. Releases Fiscal Year 2018 and First and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Sets Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2018.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Globant Acquires Belatrix Software For LatAm IT Consulting – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cambrex to Double Size of Edinburgh Solid Form Screening Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alexander & Baldwin names Jerrod Schreck president of Grace Pacific – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “A&B buys land beneath Hawaii Home Depot store for $42M – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Alexander & Baldwin Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Date – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

