Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $423,700; Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Cut Its Position

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07 million, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.31 lastly. It is down 7.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (MCD) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,628 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.44 million, down from 109,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 812,178 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of stock. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $5.41 million was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. $233,662 worth of stock was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4,608 shares to 344,662 shares, valued at $23.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Management Comm owns 9,823 shares. 170,113 are owned by Mufg Americas Corp. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 112,129 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates has 6,805 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 20,740 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc invested 0.49% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 31,117 were reported by Stevens Capital Limited Partnership. Dana Investment Advsr invested in 14,245 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.29% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Highland Capital Management has 0.39% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 26,918 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0.23% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Evanson Asset Management Lc reported 0.18% stake. Aviance Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Republic Investment Management reported 0.22% stake.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.85 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $287,091 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Llc has 13,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 541,714 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 18,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 7.94 million shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 66,973 shares or 0% of the stock. American Gp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.02% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 9,452 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 11,568 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 29,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Grp Inc holds 77,172 shares. Stifel Fin owns 24,807 shares. Shine Inv Advisory invested in 0.04% or 3,327 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 181,894 shares.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.