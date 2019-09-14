Alexander & Baldwin In Com (ALEX) Stock Value Declined While Reinhart Partners Lifted Its Holding; Janney Montgomery Scott Has Cut Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $9.75 Million

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 174,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 382,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.80M, down from 556,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin In Com (ALEX) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 59,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 367,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49 million, up from 307,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin In Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 198,743 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture

More recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Guidepost Montessori inks lease at Weingarten’s West Alex – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on September 13, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Hearsay Systems Adds Insurance Cloud Veteran Alex Falls to Lead Global Product Management – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Inv Lc has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 3,305 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 10,123 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 24,446 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 529,488 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.07% or 24,975 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Moreover, Parkside Financial Bank has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 38,126 shares in its portfolio. 10.05M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc Inc. Invesco Limited stated it has 214,933 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 122,413 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,800 are held by Point72 Asset L P.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc Com by 458,301 shares to 940,641 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 130,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,740 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $13.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl New (NYSE:CCI) by 44,675 shares to 106,998 shares, valued at $13.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton A (NYSE:BAH) by 14,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforcecom Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.