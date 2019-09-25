Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined; Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by $720,000 as Stock Value Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 157,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 513,045 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 670,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 31,733 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 579,195 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, down from 669,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 539,514 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,780 shares to 83,350 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.80M for 11.74 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

