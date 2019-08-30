Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered Its Position; Gateway Investment Advisers Continues to Hold Position in Teradyne (TER)

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 55,189 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 45.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 102,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 328,223 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, up from 225,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 655,019 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru LP accumulated 118,223 shares. 11,878 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corporation stated it has 24,807 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 40,000 shares. Moreover, Reliance Of Delaware has 0.67% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 162,664 shares. Bamco Ny reported 200,000 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Cap LP has 0.23% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 31,243 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 500 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 399 shares. Sei Co owns 11,147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 146,445 shares.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “A&B reports $8.7M in net income, 11.5% gain in commercial real estate profit – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on May 02, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alexander & Baldwin Second Quarter 2019 Dividend Authorized – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “As A&B looks to preserve Kailua’s Pali Lanes, bowling alley owner says he’s still waiting for help – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “A&B buys land beneath Hawaii Home Depot store for $42M – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semi strength drives TER beats, upside; shares +15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Box (BOX) Reports Breakeven Q2 Earnings, Beats on Revenues – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celanese (CE) Stock Rises 15% in 3 Months: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Tcw Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 13,900 shares. Amer Century stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Alliancebernstein LP owns 370,413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 30,589 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). D E Shaw & reported 0.01% stake. 410,661 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 85,848 were reported by Element Cap Mgmt Lc. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 30,530 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 151,849 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Llc reported 19,922 shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,267 shares to 204,446 shares, valued at $26.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 14,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,647 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).