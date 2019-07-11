Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX) Holder Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Lowered Stake by $423,700; Garrison Financial Lowered Position in Ansys (ANSS) by $1.65 Million as Market Value Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 16,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 670,905 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, down from 687,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 89,324 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 24.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 9,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, down from 36,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $211.45. About 192,839 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 157,446 shares to 190,601 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $92.74M for 48.50 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Advsr Asset Incorporated has 0.05% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Manhattan Company holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,970 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 365 shares. Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 3,663 shares. Cambridge Fin Gp Incorporated has 37,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 234,868 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 46,974 shares. 340,550 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.26% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Congress Asset Ma stated it has 0.7% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.29% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Paloma Ptnrs reported 9,217 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Essex Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 181,894 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc accumulated 129,490 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 59,628 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank holds 124,720 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 31,441 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 22,508 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Blackrock Inc has 7.94 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada reported 710 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny stated it has 80,552 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 541,714 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 10,384 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75B and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.